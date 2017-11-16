9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose Black Friday deals, APC 650VA UPS $60, Ring Home Security Kit $330, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

APC’s $60 650VA UPS keeps your gear online even when the power’s out (20% off)

Ring’s 3-camera Home Security Kit tracks the action on iOS/Android for $330 (Reg. $400+)

Nodus offers 20% off its new Italian leather iPhone X/8/Plus cases to 9to5 readers

ZeroLemon offers 9to5 readers its iPhone X Battery Case at the all-time low: $28 shipped

Caudabe offers exclusive 35% off its new iPhone X cases, starting at $19 shipped

T-Mobile offers Apple’s 256GB iPhone 7 in multiple colors for $600 (Orig. $849)

B&H launches pre-Black Friday event clearing out previous-gen. Macs, iPad and more

Grab Apple’s 2016 512GB 12-inch MacBook for $1,005 shipped (Orig. $1,599)

Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here w/ deals from $6 Prime shipped

Amazon Black Friday 2017 preview: all-time lows on Echo, Kindle, SanDisk, TVs, more

Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 ad: PS4/Xbox, LEGO, Nerf, Fisher Price, more

Get 8 Top Apps with the Black Friday Mac Bundle ft. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium: $30 (Orig. $493)

MORE NEW DEALS:

This Samsung 50″ Smart 4K UHDTV is now just $400 shipped (Up to $300 off)

Yamaha 7.2-Ch. MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth & AirPlay for $340, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

LEGO intros Rey and Kylo Ren as the latest BrickHeadz to join its lineup

BenQ is showing off its ‘first affordable 4K projector’ to the world