Here’s everything you can buy at Apple Park’s Visitor Center [Gallery]

Apple Park’s Visitor Center celebrated its grand opening to the public today, and 9to5Mac is on the ground in Cupertino to see the new facilities in person. Just like at Apple’s Infinite Loop campus, the Apple Park Visitor Center has a company store with exclusive merchandise not available in other locations. Here’s a look at everything you can buy if you visit the new campus.

Just like a normal Apple Store, the Apple Park Visitor Center has a standard selection of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches available for sale. Most visitors will be drawn to a wall-length display on the side of the store, however, where the Apple Park exclusive merchandise resides.

Apple Park offers two different t-shirt designs in variety of colors that Apple says “cannot be exactly replicated.” One features an illustration of the Apple Park campus building, and the other a simple Apple logo. There are also onesies for younger visitors. T-shirts will set you back $40, and onesies are $20.

Three tote bags featuring the Apple Park spaceship are also for sale for $25 each, in white, gray, and black. Apple Park hats are available in the same three colors for $40. Three unique sets of “Designed by Apple in California” postcard collections are $20 each, and a set of colorful Apple Park memory cards are the store’s cheapest item, at $10. Apple has also collaborated with Hermès to create a one-of-a-kind display for the visitor center, hand painted by Hermès.

A mini Caffè Macs is also open to the public in the new visitor center, offering a small menu of coffee and tea drinks, and an assortment of chocolate treats and snacks.

Check out some more photos from the visitor center merchandise area below:

