Live sports integration likely coming to Apple’s TV app next month

Apple’s TV app is about to become a lot more useful for sports fans. We’re hearing that integration with live sports in the TV app is set to arrive next month. Apple demoed this feature for its TV app on tvOS with Apple TV back in September; the TV app on iPhone and iPad will also include live sports integration when it ships.

Word that live sports integration is coming next month comes to us from a source that 9to5Mac has verified is from a major sports network. According to the source, live sports integration should arrive in the TV app as part of iOS 11.2 on or around December 4th. Live sports integration will also work with the TV app on Apple TV and should arrive as part of tvOS 11.2 based on this information.

Live sports integration works with live games broadcasted from ESPN with live scores and game time remaining displayed across multiple live games on a single interface. Scores will optionally be hidden according to Apple’s demo in September. As part of live sports integration, the TV app will also be able to send alerts for close games so you can switch to those as they happen.

The TV app will also gain a new Sports tab as part of the update with the most recent sports categories presented first based on what is in season. Apple also demoed live news integration with the TV app update which could be part of the update, and Apple announced that its TV app would be released in additional countries by the end of the year as well.

The live sports and news features don’t appear to be live yet in the TV app on latest beta versions of tvOS and iOS, but we may soon see both early next month. iOS 11.2 also includes Apple Pay Cash, new iPhone X wallpapers, Control Center tweaks, and AirPlay 2. tvOS 11.2 adds new HDR and frame rate features to Apple TV 4K.

