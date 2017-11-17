Spotify for iPhone X is now available with updated interface

It’s been two weeks since the iPhone X hit the market and many popular apps are still awaiting updates to take advantage of the taller 5.8-inch display. Spotify is the latest major app to update for the iPhone X.

Spotify already worked on iPhone X, but the music streaming app fit between letterboxes at the top and bottom as non-updated apps require updated interfaces. The new version, 8.4.28, extends the user interface to both ends of the iPhone X.

Spotify doesn’t do anything fancy around the “notch” sensor housing, but the updated app looks great on iPhone X as the interface extends to all four corners of the display. Spotify also works with iPad and CarPlay and includes an iMessage app.

Spotify for iPhone X is out now on the App Store.

