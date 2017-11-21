ecobee launches pilot program for its Alexa-enabled Switch+ light switch ahead of release

Smart thermostat maker ecobee previewed its first smart light switch earlier this year, and now the Alexa-enabled Switch+ is getting closer to shipping. Before ecobee releases Switch+ to the public, however, the company is opening a limited product pilot to select testers.

Sony A6500

Switch+ was announced back in May alongside the ecobee4 thermostat which also features built-in Alexa Voice Service and we reviewed earlier this month.

This product will mark the company’s first venture beyond smart thermostats and is expected to lead the smart home category into a whole-home-voice future. Similar to ecobee’s signature room sensor technology, the smart light switch will measure occupancy and temperature to help deliver comfort in the rooms that matter most.

We haven’t tested Switch+ yet, but the smart light switches promise to put Alexa voice control in every room.

Adding voice control to the wall light switch is a clever approach to making every room voice-enabled without expensive speakers, but I would expect that to come at a cost given the price of non-voice-enabled smart light switches.

Pricing details and a specific launch date have been shared yet, but ecobee has launched an invite-only pilot program for Switch+ early adopters ahead of its release. You can sign up to be notified of its release at ecobee.com/voice.

Stay tuned for more as we get our hands on Switch+ in the future.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: