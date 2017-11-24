Apple’s official Black Friday ‘deals’ are here, but you can do much better elsewhere

Apple has officially launched its Black Friday promotions in the United States. As usual, the company isn’t offering straight cash discounts on any of its products, but rather rewarding customers with an Apple Store gift card with select purchases.

You can get up to a $150 gift card with your purchase, but that hardly compares to deals we’re seeing elsewhere. We’re also seeing significant accessory deals across the web…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple has never been one to go all-out with Black Friday discounts and this year is no different. You can score a solid gift card with your purchase, but we highly recommend you go to another retailer for the cash discounts. Here’s what Apple is offering this year:

Apple Watch Series 1 w/ Sport Band – $25 gift card

iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE – $50 gift card

iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini 4 – $100 gift card

MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro – $150 gift card

If those deals don’t excite you – as they shouldn’t – have no fear. The folks over at 9to5Toys have been rounding up the best Apple deals this Black Friday and you can score some major discounts on the latest and greatest devices. Check them all out in our full Black Friday Apple roundup right here.

In addition to its Black Friday promotion, Apple continues to tout its 2017 holiday gift guide featuring popular accessories and toys. Here are some of our favorites:

As for other popular accessories, loads of deals can be found in celebration of Black Friday. One of our top picks is Twelve South’s sale, which offers discounts on some of the best and most popular iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories.

You can snag the HiRise dock for iPhone at just $15, while the HiRise Stand for Apple Watch is down to $20. For Mac, our top picks include the BookArc for $40, as well as the HiRise for iMac at $64. For iPad, one of your best bets is the HiRise 2 Deluxe Stand for $48.

Popular accessory maker Nomad is also slashing prices across the board. You can grab high-quality cases for the iPhone X for as low as $29.71, with another favorite being the brown leather folio at $42.44. For Apple Watch, we’re big fans of the Silver Stand dock at $17.48, while Nomad has also slashed prices of its popular Apple Watch bands by 50 percent.

Meanwhile, Pad & Quill is taking 20 percent off sitewide for Black Friday. You can snag discounts on its iPhone X cases, iPhone 8 cases, iPhone 8 Plus cases, and much more.

Those are just some of the highlights from what’s been a jam-packed Black Friday so far. Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter and Facebook, and bookmark the Black Friday 2017 guide for all of the latest news and deals.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: