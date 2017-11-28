9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Air 128GB $745, $200 off CarPlay Receivers, Sony Wireless Headphones $48, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save over $250 on Apple’s latest MacBook Air w/ 128GB of storage, now at $745 shipped
Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto Bluetooth Dash Receivers, from $350
Sony’s $48 wireless headphones are a great value at this Amazon all-time low price
Cyber Monday Deals Still Alive:
Sonos Cyber Monday discounts are still available – PLAY:1 $150, PLAY:3 $249, more
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones now $100 off for Cyber Monday!
Anker’s Cyber Monday sale arrives w/ deals from $10 at Amazon
Xbox One S 500GB console back down to just $170 shipped
Cyber Monday Ring Smart Video Doorbell deals still live from $99 + more
PUMA Cyber Monday 30% off sitewide with deals as low as $13
Cyber Monday Gift Card Deals: up to 20% off GameStop, Uber, Applebee’s, Lowe’s, more
Elago’s Mac-inspired Apple Watch dock is $8 at Amazon, a perfect stocking stuffer
Best Cyber Monday iOS & Mac App Deals: Monument Valley 2, Bastion, Pixelmator, more
Grab Annke’s 1080p wireless IP security cameras 35% off for Cyber Monday
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get the highly-rated Honeywell Wireless Doorbell at an all-time low of $14 Prime shipped
Nokia Body+ Composition Wi-Fi Scale back to $60 shipped (40% off)
- Mount your new TV w/ Amazon’s fully articulating mount for $17 (Reg. $25)
- Still haven’t upgraded your monitor? Monoprice has 4K HDR Displays from $250 shipped
- Get 3 Amazon Dash Buttons for $5, then receive $5 Amazon Credit after each first press
- Smartphone Accessories: Gooloo Car Jump Starter and USB Power bank $39, more
- Score a massive lot of 900 LEGO Bricks for just $20 w/ this Creative Box (Reg. $40), more
- LEGO Ideas announces latest crowdfunded kit, the Tron Legacy Light Cycle
- K’NEX Building Kits deliver the fun from $26 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Yakuza Kiwami $16, R.B.I. Baseball Nintendo Switch $16, more
- Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Time Tangle – Adventure Time, Frostrune, more
- The Frostrune iOS mystery-adventure game now free for very first time (Reg. $5)
- Get creative! Melissa & Doug Jumbo Cardboard Building Blocks are $20 (Reg. $40)
- Anker’s decorative Copper String lights help get you in the holiday spirit for $8 Prime shipped
- Sun Joe 2030PSI electric pressure washer hits all-time low on Amazon: $110.50 (Reg. $150)
- Prep for winter w/ the GreenWorks’ electric snow blower Gold Box: deals from $92
- Shark ION 750 iPhone-controlled robotic vacuum + $70 GC now $297 ($420 value)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Kit (14 treatments) for just $15 Prime shipped
- Grab an extra queen-sized air bed for the holidays, just $35 at Amazon today
- Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Slow Cooker hits Amazon low at $25 Prime shipped
- Give your cat a new playhouse for as little as $35, today only at Amazon
- Amazon takes up to 50% off popular stuffed animals, today only: priced from $10
- Amazon’s 1-day pajama Gold Box has deals from $15: Tommy Hilfiger, Super Mario, more