Pottery Barn launches new AR app for easily visualizing furniture in your home

Popular furniture company Williams-Sonoma is today joining the growing list of retailers adopting Apple’s ARKit framework. The company announced a new iOS for its Pottery Barn brand that allows users to place furniture in their home using ARKit…

The new app works similar to other offerings from the likes of Ikea. You can pick a piece of furniture and virtually place a life-sized rendering in your house with augmented reality. You can choose from all sorts of Pottery Barn products and customize them by color, size, and more.

Currently, the app focuses on living room furniture such as couches and sectionals, tables, lamps, and more. Over time, however, Williams-Sonoma says support will be added for additional product categories.

For those who need a bit more inspiration, there are seven pre-styled living room designs in the app. These can also be customized, allowing you to pick and choose different pieces.

Here’s how Pottery Barn describes the app:

Designing a room just got easier! This exciting new interactive tool lets you see how our products look and fit your space. Drag and drop items to see how they work with your existing furniture and decor, or empty the room to start the design process from scratch. If you love what you create, you can purchase the items directly from the Pottery Barn site.

The new Pottery Barn 3D Room View app is available on the App Store now for free. Below are all of the features and a video demonstration