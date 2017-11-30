These are the latest Apple Pay banks in the US, Australia, and Hong Kong

While Apple Pay works with nearly all of the major banks across the United States, there are still plenty of regional banks and credit unions with customers waiting for Apple Pay to work with their institution. The latest expansion includes nearly 40 more banks and credit unions in the US:
9to5Mac Happy Hour
- Advantage One Credit Union (both IL and MI now)
- Alliance Bank (both IN and MI now)
- Avadian Credit Union
- Bank of the Sierra
- Campco Federal Credit Union
- CCB Community Bank
- Cincinnati Interagency Federal Credit Union
- Citizens Trust Bank
- Community First Bank Heartland
- Devon Bank
- Farmers & Merchants of Long Beach
- First Bankers Trust Company
- First Coast Federal Credit Union
- First Robinson Savings Bank
- Franklin Bank & Trust Company
- GCS Credit Union
- Grand County Credit Union
- Grant County Bank
- Houston Federal Credit Union
- Illini State Bank
- Lincoln Park Community Credit Union
- MECU of Baltimore
- Millstream Area Credit Union
- Mountain Valley Bank
- MountainCrest Credit Union
- Northern Skies Federal Credit Union
- Nutmeg State Financial Institution
- Penn East Federal Credit Union
- Peoples Independent Bank
- Preferred Bank
- Premier Bank (IA)
- Signature Bank of Arkansas
- State Bank & Trust Co.
- The Citizens Bank of Cochran
- Traditions First Bank
- United Southern Bank
- Water and Power Community Credit Union
- Weber State Credit Union
- Western State Bank
In Australia, Apple Pay now works with Bendigo Bank while UnionPay has been added for HSBC and Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong.
Back in the United States, Apple Pay Cash is available to test with iOS 11.2 developer and public beta and watchOS 4.2 developer beta for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This feature lets you send cash over iMessage and shop with a virtual debit card and may be released as soon as December 4th.
Back in October, Apple Pay chief Jennifer Bailey publicly spoke about the mobile payment service where she shared several numbers:
- Apple Pay is now three years old
- The mobile payment service is available in 20 markets around the world
- This accounts for 70% of the world’s card payment volume
- Apple Pay works with 4,000 card issuers
- 50% of US retailers accept Apple Pay
- Contactless tickets (i.e. Wallet passes) coming to all Ticketmaster locations
- Apple Pay makes up 90% of all mobile transaction needs
We also saw Apple Pay launch in four new markets last month: Sweden, Finland, Denmark and United Arab Emirates. Apple Pay still has more US banks to adopt support, the other 50% of US retailers to bring on board, and of course more markets around the world.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: