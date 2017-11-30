These are the latest Apple Pay banks in the US, Australia, and Hong Kong

While Apple Pay works with nearly all of the major banks across the United States, there are still plenty of regional banks and credit unions with customers waiting for Apple Pay to work with their institution. The latest expansion includes nearly 40 more banks and credit unions in the US:

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Advantage One Credit Union (both IL and MI now)

Alliance Bank (both IN and MI now)

Avadian Credit Union

Bank of the Sierra

Campco Federal Credit Union

CCB Community Bank

Cincinnati Interagency Federal Credit Union

Citizens Trust Bank

Community First Bank Heartland

Devon Bank

Farmers & Merchants of Long Beach

First Bankers Trust Company

First Coast Federal Credit Union

First Robinson Savings Bank

Franklin Bank & Trust Company

GCS Credit Union

Grand County Credit Union

Grant County Bank

Houston Federal Credit Union

Illini State Bank

Lincoln Park Community Credit Union

MECU of Baltimore

Millstream Area Credit Union

Mountain Valley Bank

MountainCrest Credit Union

Northern Skies Federal Credit Union

Nutmeg State Financial Institution

Penn East Federal Credit Union

Peoples Independent Bank

Preferred Bank

Premier Bank (IA)

Signature Bank of Arkansas

State Bank & Trust Co.

The Citizens Bank of Cochran

Traditions First Bank

United Southern Bank

Water and Power Community Credit Union

Weber State Credit Union

Western State Bank

In Australia, Apple Pay now works with Bendigo Bank while UnionPay has been added for HSBC and Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong.

Back in the United States, Apple Pay Cash is available to test with iOS 11.2 developer and public beta and watchOS 4.2 developer beta for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This feature lets you send cash over iMessage and shop with a virtual debit card and may be released as soon as December 4th.

Back in October, Apple Pay chief Jennifer Bailey publicly spoke about the mobile payment service where she shared several numbers:

Apple Pay is now three years old

The mobile payment service is available in 20 markets around the world

This accounts for 70% of the world’s card payment volume

Apple Pay works with 4,000 card issuers

50% of US retailers accept Apple Pay

Contactless tickets (i.e. Wallet passes) coming to all Ticketmaster locations

Apple Pay makes up 90% of all mobile transaction needs

We also saw Apple Pay launch in four new markets last month: Sweden, Finland, Denmark and United Arab Emirates. Apple Pay still has more US banks to adopt support, the other 50% of US retailers to bring on board, and of course more markets around the world.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: