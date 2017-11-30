FiftyThree launches overhauled Paper sketching app, new Paste collaborative app

Paper by FiftyThree has long been one of the most approachable sketching apps on iPad and iPhone, and version 4.0 is a major update that further enhances the experience. The makers of Paper are also launching a brand new app today called Paste. Available for both iPhone and iPad, this new app is built for teams and enables collaborative presentation building.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

FiftyThree’s flagship sketching app has evolved into a full-blown digital notebook in recent versions, and Paper 4.0 improves the experience with optimizations for iPhone X, the latest iPad Pros, and Apple Pencil.

Paper 4.0 also introduces a new 3D journal concept for groups of notebooks, custom covers, and more. FiftyThree is also highlighting full support for Split View and all device orientations with the latest update which makes it more natural to use on iPads. Full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 4.0 Paper 4.0 is entirely rebuilt, reworked with SceneKit to be even more beautifully simple. * An all-new look and feel for Paper * Arrange sketches and notes into 3D journal view: a personal set of notebooks * Group notes with sketches and annotate your photos * Beautiful covers to customize your workspace * Your notebooks transform into grids for easy organization * Support for Split View and all device orientations * Optimized for iPhone X, all iPad Pro, and Apple Pencil * Paper Patron is now Paper Pro * Works with Paste for building stories with your team

FiftyThree’s brand new app Paste is also launching today on both iPhone and iPad. Paste allows you to build presentations with teams on iOS. The app supports Split View and Drag and Drop from day one so you can easily bring in content from Paper or other apps on iOS.

Drag anything into a deck to instantly create slides from images, videos, docs, and links. Pull from sources like Paper, Photos, and Files or paste in links to embed YouTube videos, Google Docs, or Figma files. Auto-layout formats everything beautifully for gorgeous slides with no wasted effort.

Paste also features built-in Slack integration and syncing with presentations available on the web as well.

Paper is available for free with an optional Paper Pro in-app purchase. Paste is free to try and costs $8/month per user for a full subscription. FiftyThree also offers its own Pencil stylus which works with all iOS devices and features an eraser function in their apps.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: