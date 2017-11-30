SiriusXM Radio for iOS now works with Apple CarPlay

SiriusXM Radio has released an update today to its iOS app with the major new feature being CarPlay support.

While Apple released CarPlay all the way back in 2014, it’s been a long road of incremental adoption and improvements. We’re just now seeing the platform included as an option with most car manufacturers, but wireless CarPlay is still limited to BMW and Alpine is the sole manufacturer of an aftermarket option.

Today’s update from SiriusXM Radio brings some motion forward to CarPlay and is sure to please CarPlay and Sirius users. This news comes after Sirius opened up its service for free for a two-week period earlier this month (normally $20/month).

In addition to the convenience of bringing SiriusXM Radio to those who already have CarPlay, those interested will be able to get a seamless commercial-free radio experience by retrofitting their current vehicle with the variety of aftermarket receivers available. Check out our review of Alpine’s top of the line iLX-107 which supports wireless CarPlay. You can also find less expensive wired models for around $350.

Version 4.2.0 includes some bug fixes, performance improvements, and one new navigation feature in addition to CarPlay support.

We now support Apple CarPlay! Connect your phone in your car and tune to channels, on demand episodes, favorites, and more right from your built-in display.

Swipe to tune channels up and down

Bug fixes and performance enhancements

SiriusXM Radio is a free download from the App Store.

