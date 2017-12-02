KGI: Apple to adopt faster circuit board tech across Apple Watch & Mac lineups in 2018

Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities is today out with a new investor note, obtained by 9to5Mac. In the piece, Kuo breaks down how Apple is working to integrate faster and more versatile circuit boards across its product lineup come 2018…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Currently, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X both use a new flexible circuit board made from liquid crystal polymer. Both phones use it in their antenna designs, while the iPhone X also uses it in its TrueDepth camera. This LCP FPCB technology allows for high-speed and low-latency data transfer.

Kuo explains that Apple is working with manufacturer Career on integrating the technology into the MacBook lineup. This would allow Apple to save a considerable amount of internal space and make it easier to adopt USB 3.2 and other I/O connections.

Kuo writes:

It order to address future hardware form factor design requirements (e.g. saving more internal space) and to keep abreast of potential data transmission spec upgrades (e.g. USB 3.2), we believe Apple is now working with Career, its FPCB supplier for MacBook, in exploring LCP FPCB designs for future MacBook models

For Apple Watch, Apple is believed to be working with Career on LCP antenna designs for LTE connectivity. Currently, the LTE antennas in Apple Watch are PI-based.