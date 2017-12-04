tvOS 11.2 with new HDR and frame rate options now available for Apple TV 4K 

tvOS 11.2 is now available as a free software update for both Apple TV (fourth-gen) and Apple TV 4K. For the new Apple TV 4K, tvOS 11.2 includes new video settings for changing high dynamic range and frame rate dynamically based on content.

Apple TV 4K users can find the new Match Content options in the Settings app under Video and Audio after updating to tvOS 11.2. Here’s how Apple describes the new options:

We’ll use your selected display format to play content without alteration. We can also switch formats automatically to match the content’s dynamic range and frame rate.

Within Match Content, there are two options: Match Dynamic Range and Match Frame Rate.

Match Dynamic Range lets you “play content in its original dynamic range” according to the description, which means non HDR movies and TV shows won’t look blown up when played on Apple TV 4K.

Match Frame Rate lets you “play film and international content at its original frame rate,” which Apple notes automatically happens on some televisions.

Both Apple TV (fourth-gen) and Apple TV 4K gain new Sports features too.

Live sports integration works with live games broadcasted from ESPN with live scores and game time remaining displayed across multiple live games on a single interface. Scores can be optionally hidden as well. As part of live sports integration, the TV app can send alerts for close games so you can switch to those as they happen. The TV app also gains a new Sports tab as part of the update with the most recent sports categories presented first based on what is in season.

