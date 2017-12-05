Innit app controls more than 100 connected ovens from GE & Bosch; more brands later

If you’ve been impatiently waiting for a real-life version of Star Trek’s replicators – where all we have to do is tell the unit what meal to make – we’re at least taking one small step in that direction.

‘Eating technology company’ Innit has announced an iOS app that can send cooking instructions direct from an iPhone app to more than 100 different models of Wi-Fi-enabled ovens from GE Appliances and Bosch …

Innit connects with GE Appliances ovens and Bosch smart ovens with Home Connect technology. When connected, Innit’s adaptive cooking programs seamlessly send cooking instructions specifically tailored to your food and your appliance—delivering optimal results and notifying you when your meal is ready.

So when the recipe calls for the dish to be baked for 25 minutes at 400F, the app will automatically set the oven to the correct temperature and alert you when it’s time to remove it. It also helps you manage more complex cooking tasks.

The app intelligently sequences multiple steps from several dishes simultaneously—ensuring that all components of your meal are fresh and ready at the same time—saving you precious time and energy.

The company says that its ambitions go beyond controlling the oven to managing the entire food experience, from meal-planning onward.

The Innit app is the first and only to integrate all four phases of the eating ritual—planning, shopping, preparing and cooking—and assists home cooks with each phase through a seamless system that builds confidence in the kitchen.

While the app may appeal more to less confident cooks, who appreciate all the help they can get, Innit says it also hopes that it will allow more experienced chefs to cook more creatively.

The company promises that more partner brands will be included next year.

Philips Kitchen Appliances, who created the original Airfryer and Smoke-less Grill, Perfect Company, the leading developer of smart kitchen scales, and Chef’d, an at-home, high-quality ingredient meal store have also partnered with Innit and further details regarding these and other partnerships will be available when they launch on the platform early next year.

The Innit app is expected to be available in the App Store shortly. There’s no word yet on HomeKit compatibility.

