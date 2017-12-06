Tidal for iOS updated w/ support for CarPlay and iPhone X optimization

Streaming music service Tidal has today been updated with a pair of notable features: support for Apple’s CarPlay and iPhone X optimization. Tidal joins the likes of Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify in offering a dedicated app for CarPlay.

With CarPlay support, Tidal subscribers can now access their full music library directly from the CarPlay display in their car. This makes it easier to control music without having to use your iPhone.

In the Tidal app for CarPlay, you can easily choose between favorite songs, albums, and playlists under the “My Collection” heading. There’s also support for Tidal Explore, which offers up recent releases, podcasts, and other popular content.

Meanwhile, with support for iPhone X, the Tidal app is now fully optimized for the device’s new 5.8-inch display and notch cutout along the top. With Tidal’s predominantly dark interface, we have to say it does look very nice.

Here’s the full change log for today’s Tidal update:

What’s New in Version 2.3.0 Support for Apple CarPlay

Support for iPhone X

Improvements and bug fixes

Tidal is a free download on the App Store. Are you a Tidal user? If so, let us know down in the comments.

