Live mobile streaming of NFL games available on all carriers from 2018 playoffs onwards

There’s good news for NFL fans today, as live mobile streaming of games will now be available on all carriers, not just Verizon. The new arrangement begins in January.

The partnership kicks off in January 2018 with streaming of the NFL playoffs on Yahoo and Yahoo Sports, in addition to go90 and the NFL mobile app. In addition to the expanded availability of live games, the new agreement will provide fans mobile access to NFL highlights [and] coverage of NFL throughout the week and year.

There is one catch, however …

Clarification on the announcement to The Verge indicates that availability varies by location.

A Verizon spokesperson told The Verge: “All in-market games including national pre-season, regular season, playoffs and Super Bowl will be open to all mobile customers across Verizon and Oath’s platforms next season.” That means you’re still limited to whatever your local Fox or CBS station would be airing on TV; DirecTV still has an exclusive grip on out-of-market games.

While Verizon is losing the exclusivity of its NFL partnership, the carrier was keen to stress that it remains strongly involved.

Verizon will continue to be an Official Sponsor of the NFL and offer unique experiences for customers enrolled in the Verizon Up rewards program at key NFL events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, and the NFL Draft. The partnership also involves work with individual NFL teams on Smart Stadium technology to help improve stadium operations.

The NFL said that the new deal would bring mobile streaming to millions more fans.

Starting with the upcoming playoffs and for seasons to come, live NFL action directly on your mobile device – regardless of carrier – will give millions of fans additional ways to follow their favorite sport.

Both the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports apps are free downloads from the App Store, the former with in-app purchases for some content.

