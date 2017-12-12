Lightroom CC adds auto settings powered by Adobe Sensei, watermarking support, more

Adobe’s December release of Lightroom CC for iPad and iPhone includes a few new interesting features that will be helpful to amateur and professional photographers alike. The update comes after Adobe significantly overhauled the Lightroom experience earlier this fall, bringing closer integration between the Creative Cloud desktop application and mobile experience.

Version 3.1.0 of Lightroom CC for iPad and iPhone both include intelligent new auto settings powered by Adobe’s machine learning technology, Sensei. Adobe says Sensei will analyze your photos and determine the best settings by cross referencing your image against tens of thousands of other professional shots. In October, we sat down with Adobe’s Tom Hogarty, Director of Photography Product Management, to learn more about how Sensei will work in the future.

Lightroom’s iOS apps have also gained support for adding watermarks on export, and the iPhone version has received a quality boost for HDR capture.

The desktop version of Photoshop Lightroom CC was updated with the same Sensei-powered photo analysis, and also includes two new editing controls. Tone Curve and Split Toning have been popular stylizing tools in other professional photography applications, and now Creative Cloud users will have access to these controls as well.

Lightroom CC for iPad and iPhone are available for free in the App Store, and Photoshop Lightroom CC on the desktop is part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan, starting at $9.99/month. Full release notes are below.

iPad and iPhone:

-New Auto Settings: Auto has been completely reworked to create better results, every time. Using an advanced neural network powered by Adobe Sensei, the new Auto Settings creates a better photo by analyzing your photo and comparing to tens of thousands of professionally edited photos to create a beautiful, pleasing image. -Add watermarks during Export -Integrated ACR 10.1 -Bug fixes and speed improvements

iPhone only:

-Improved quality to HDR capturing

Desktop:

-Tone Curve: Precisely control photo contrast and adjust individual color channels to achieve creative effects.

-Split Toning: Stylize your photos and create artistic looks by applying color tints or tones to the highlights and shadows. -Auto: Start your edits with Auto, which uses Adobe Sensei technology to intelligently apply adjustments based on a photo’s light and color characteristics.

-Full-screen view: See your photos in all their glory with full-screen view.

