9to5Toys Lunch Break: ecobee4 HomeKit Thermostat $199, LG 65″ 4K UHDTV $849, Logitech Harmony Remote $140, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat w/ HomeKit support gets 20% discount to $199
Upgrade to LG’s 65-inch 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV for $849 shipped (Reg. $1,100)
Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate Remote controls 15 devices & supports Alexa for $140
$20 off SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for any USB-C device w/ code 9to5Mac
$20 off DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro w/ code 9to5Mac
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ 512GB storage is $300 off (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 discounted by up to $125
iTunes Holiday Digital Movie Sale has favorites from $3: Elf, Home Alone, Charlie Brown, more
Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets
Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50
Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more
Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more
Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more
Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more
djay Pro for iPhone/iPad get its yearly 50% off price drop from $5 (Reg. up to $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity on iOS now matching lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- OK Golf on iOS and Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Another Sega classic is now FREE for the first time: Streets of Rage on iOS/Android (Reg. $1)
- Earth 3D Amazing Atlas now matching lowest price in years at $1 on iPad (Reg. 3)
Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit
MORE NEW DEALS:
Samsung’s Gear 360 VR Camera hits Amazon all-time low $77 shipped
- BÖHM Bluetooth Cushioned Headphones with Noise Cancelling for $75 (Reg. $110)
- Best Buy’s 1-day Microsoft Surface doorbuster has deals from $779 shipped
- Get 16% off your next adidas purchase: $60 gift cards for $50 w/ free email delivery
- Stanley has a 900-lumen LED rechargeable spotlight for $22 (Reg. $30)
- Save on Model Car Kits, 3D Printing Sets and more today only at Amazon from $4
- LIFX+ BR30 Smart LED Light Bulbs deliver 16 million colors to your space for $50
- Save on guitars, amps, mics and more for the holidays from $28 at Amazon
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pocket Anatomy, CityMaps2Go Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: South Park Fractured $30, Rise of the Tomb Raider $12, more
- Buddy & Me Dream Edition for iOS now 50% off: $1 (Reg. $2)
- The LEGO Ideas hardcover coffee table book is now just $6 Prime shipped
- PS4 Pro 1TB console + Dishonored DOTO & Final Fantasy XV: $350 ($460+ value)
- Holiday toys at Amazon, today only: Learning City Life Play Carpet for less than $25, more
- Star Wars graphic novels are just $1 on Kindle or ComiXology, today only
- Wrangler is offering 30% off jeans, jackets, shirts & more from $20
- This Premium Ceramic Kamado Joe 18-inch Grill in Red is down to $699 (Reg. $1,000+)
- Lucky Brand Friends & Family Event: 50% off sitewide including jeans, shoes, jackets, more
- Sperry x Star Wars Collection is currently 40% off with this promo code
- Amazon has the Stanley 170-piece Mixed Tool Set for $70 (Reg. $90)
- Save big on Cuisinart Cookware Sets from $140 shipped at Amazon
- Amazon offers the 7 book Harry Potter Box Set for $16 (Reg. $50), more from $7
- Philips Norelco Multi-Grooming Kit drops down to $13 Prime shipped
- PUMA takes 40% off sitewide + extra 25% off sale items w/ deals as low as $6
- Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda 2018 wall calendar drops to $7 (Reg. $15)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits
MatataLab is a new hands-on coding robot for kids as young as four years old
How-to: wrap your gifts to stand out this holiday season
- WaterField’s new Atlas Executive duffle carries your MacBook and workout gear in style
- Pad & Quill intros the ‘world’s first handmade all-leather iPhone X bumper case’
- Move over Alexa, Clapboss is a new clap-activated way to control your smart home
- Marvel announces exclusive comics coming to Kindle and comiXology next year
- Best toddler learning toys to buy this holiday season
- X-Shock earbuds are truly wireless and light up to keep you safe at night
- Relay is a kid-focused cellular walkie-talkie with Google Assistant, GPS, more
- Best perfume & cologne gift sets for the holidays from $45
- AudioSwift transforms your Apple Trackpad into a MIDI controller, drum pads & more
- Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
- Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard
- How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50
- This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
- Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
- Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more
- Nixon’s new watches from a galaxy far far away are the perfect timepiece for Star Wars fans
- Kodak Mini Shot is the latest instant print camera that can also print right from your smartphone
- Apogee and Sennheiser team up for new Apple Store exclusive 3D Lightning Headphones
- Freefly Movi takes on DJI with its powerful new iPhone stabilization rig
- GoBag is a backpack w/ a built-in vacuum bag to hold a weeks essentials
- Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018
- X6 is the ‘lightest, compact and most versatile’ USB-C power bank yet
- Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
- LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more
- ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience
- Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities