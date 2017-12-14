Apple updates Logic Pro X for the new iMac Pro w/ up to 36-core support and more

Apple’s new iMac Pro is now available to order with a December 27th arrival date for the first deliveries. Along with the new machine, Apple is also updating its flagship software including Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro X. While we are seeing some major updates to Apple’s professional video editing suite, Logic Pro X is also getting iMac Pro support and other improvements today.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Apple has now optimized Logic Pro X to support up to 36 cores along with a series of stability and performance enhancements. Yes, that’s more than the current 18-core iMac Pro machine, meaning Logic will be future proofed for future Mac updates.

There was also a minor issue with user created content in High-Sierra, but it looks as though Apple has taken care of that as well in today’s update.

You can grab the new version of Logic Pro X on the Mac App Store now.

What’s New in Version 10.3.3 • Optimizes performance for iMac Pro including support for up to 36 cores • Addresses an issue which can cause user-created content to become unavailable in High Sierra • Additional stability and performance improvements

Stay locked to 9to5Mac for all thing music production and be sure to check out our Logic Pros series.