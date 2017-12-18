Reddit for iOS gains new mod tools, theater mode, chat, more

Reddit has launched a major new version of its iOS app that includes loads of new features for moderation and communication. Reddit says these features were developed as a response to community feedback.

The latest update brings several new features that improve the experience for community moderation. Mod Mode, Mod Queue, Modmail 2, and Mod Management are all accessible from the mobile app and not just on the main website now.

For users, there’s a new feature called Theater Mode that focuses on content:

While much of the magic of Reddit is in the comments and text-based discussions, Reddit is also home to some of the best visual content on the internet—from viral videos and humorous reaction gifs to original nature photography and pictures of evil buildings. Now, redditors can use theater mode to get a visual-first experience of their favorite communities.

Reddit has also added support for live comments so you can see discussions happen in real-time on mobile, and web pages now open in Safari View Controller and not the inferior in-app browser to offer the best web experience. Reddit users will also be able to chat with one another for the first time in the iOS app.

You can read more about the latest update to see all the new features here. The new version of Reddit for iOS is available now in the App Store. Not a fan of the official Reddit app? Apollo is a great alternative that offers lots of customization.

