9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Air $200 off, iPad mini 4 $300, Amazon iOttie Sale, more

- Dec. 19th 2017 9:30 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy’s Daily Doorbuster takes up to $200 off select 2017 MacBook Air from $800 shipped

Apple 12-inch MacBooks from $799 in cert. refurb condition at Amazon, today only

iPad mini 4 gets a last-minute 25% discount, now $300 shipped

Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500

iOttie’s 1-day Amazon Gold Box has iPhone/Android Car Mounts from $14

9to5Toys Top 100 for 2017 including a killer exclusive discount on #1

Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349

iTunes End of Year Sale: $5 movies / TV shows, bundle deals, $1 rentals, more

9to5Toys Last Minute ideas from under $20

Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets

Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50

Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more

Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more

Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more

Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more

AppSanta offers 80% off Mac/iOS apps: Mini Metro, Deliveries, Twitterific, Tengami, more

Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface

MORE NEW DEALS:

Ring’s HD Spotlight Security Cam returns to Black Friday price at $149 (25% off)

NEW PRODUCTS:

Amazon announces annual Digital Day sale on December 29th, previews deals

Shapa smart scale says goodbye to weight measurements, favors personalized feedback

The LEGO Christmas Story House just hit its goal to become a reality

Hand knit throw blankets are all the trend and we’re sharing where you can find one

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard