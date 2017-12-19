Apple Pay expands in the US, China, Finland, France, and Ireland

While Apple Pay works with nearly all of the major banks across the United States, there are still plenty of regional banks and credit unions with customers waiting for Apple Pay to work with their institution. The latest expansion includes several new US institutions as well as new partners in China, France, Finland, and Ireland.
- Act 1st Federal Credit Union
- Adirondack Trust Company
- AllWealth Federal Credit Union
- Auburn Community Federal Credit Union
- Bradford National Bank
- Cedar Falls Community Credit Union
- City of Boston Credit Union
- Dallas Capital Bank
- Decatur County Bank
- Deerwood Bank
- Farmers Bank and Trust
- Farmers State Bank (IA)
- First National Bank of Anson
- First Pryority Bank
- First Utah Bank
- FNB Anson
- GECU
- Heritage Bank (WA)
- HomeStreet Bank
- Lowry State Bank
- Marion Community Credit Union
- Maspeth Federal Savings
- Mechanics Bank
- Meredith Village Savings Bank
- Merrimack County Savings Bank
- Mocse Federal Credit Union
- Northern Bank
- Peoples National Bank of Kewanee
- Primebank
- Quantum Credit Union
- R.I.A. Federal Credit Union
- Redding Bank of Commerce
- School District 3 Federal Credit Union
- School Employees Lorain County Credit Union
- Somerset Trust Company
- State Highway Patrol Federal Credit Union
- The Citizens Bank (SC)
- The Clay City Banking Company
- The Harbor Bank of Maryland
- United Business & Industry
- Valley National Bank (both NY and OK now)
- VisionBank of Iowa
- Webster First Federal Credit Union
Internationally, Bank of Quanzhou and YangQuan City Commercial Bank have picked up Apple Pay in Mainland China; Edenred (Ticket Restaurant cards) now work in Finland; Arkéa Banque Privée, Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne, Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest, Crédit Mutuel Massif Central, Fortuneo Banque, Lydia, and Max now work in France; and Hype and Nexi (including cards issued by CartaSi and ICBPI) are live in Ireland.
