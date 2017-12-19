Apple Pay expands in the US, China, Finland, France, and Ireland

While Apple Pay works with nearly all of the major banks across the United States, there are still plenty of regional banks and credit unions with customers waiting for Apple Pay to work with their institution. The latest expansion includes several new US institutions as well as new partners in China, France, Finland, and Ireland.

Act 1st Federal Credit Union

Adirondack Trust Company

AllWealth Federal Credit Union

Auburn Community Federal Credit Union

Bradford National Bank

Cedar Falls Community Credit Union

City of Boston Credit Union

Dallas Capital Bank

Decatur County Bank

Deerwood Bank

Farmers Bank and Trust

Farmers State Bank (IA)

First National Bank of Anson

First Pryority Bank

First Utah Bank

FNB Anson

GECU

Heritage Bank (WA)

HomeStreet Bank

Lowry State Bank

Marion Community Credit Union

Maspeth Federal Savings

Mechanics Bank

Meredith Village Savings Bank

Merrimack County Savings Bank

Mocse Federal Credit Union

Northern Bank

Peoples National Bank of Kewanee

Primebank

Quantum Credit Union

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union

Redding Bank of Commerce

School District 3 Federal Credit Union

School Employees Lorain County Credit Union

Somerset Trust Company

State Highway Patrol Federal Credit Union

The Citizens Bank (SC)

The Clay City Banking Company

The Harbor Bank of Maryland

United Business & Industry

Valley National Bank (both NY and OK now)

VisionBank of Iowa

Webster First Federal Credit Union

Internationally, Bank of Quanzhou and YangQuan City Commercial Bank have picked up Apple Pay in Mainland China; Edenred (Ticket Restaurant cards) now work in Finland; Arkéa Banque Privée, Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne, Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest, Crédit Mutuel Massif Central, Fortuneo Banque, Lydia, and Max now work in France; and Hype and Nexi (including cards issued by CartaSi and ICBPI) are live in Ireland.

