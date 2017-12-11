Bank documentation suggests Apple Pay launch in Brazil is near

Rumors of Apple Pay’s launch in Brazil have been circulating for the last year, but it looks as if we might be nearing a launch. iHelp BR reports that some Itaú Unibanco customers have started seeing early signs of the services launch in the country…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The blog reports that Itaú Unibanco customers today started receiving a new terms and conditions document that mentions support for Apple Wallet, which of course helps manage Apple Pay on iOS.

The documentation here seems to appear when a user tries to add a Itaú Visa Platinum Personnalité card to Apple Pay, which signals the early stages of the Apple Pay rollout. Other cards still return an error message at this point.

For its part, Itaú Unibanco is staying quiet and says it will share news once it has it:

As soon as we have news we will post on our Twitter and Facebook pages. For now you must wait.

Furthermore, iHelp BR cites local sources and says that the launch of Apple Pay in Brazil should be confirmed “soon.”

If you’re in Brazil, let us know when you see Apple Pay goes live. It’s hard to determine just when that will be, but given today’s revelation, we’re guessing sooner rather than later.

Olha o @itau mostrando que o #ApplePay tá chegando no Brasil 😉 pic.twitter.com/DwkiDcQOGn — Apple Pay Brazil (@ApplePayBR) December 11, 2017

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: