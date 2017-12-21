Apple poaches three more Amazon Studios executives for its original content efforts

As it continues to ramp up its original content efforts, Apple has reportedly snagged three more Amazon Studios executives. Today’s news comes following other high-profile hirings, as well as news of Apple ordering a series from one of the minds behind Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica…

Variety reports that Apple has poached Amazon’s head of kids programming, Tara Sorensen. She will report to Apple content officers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. At Apple, Sorensen will lead similar child-oriented programming.

In addition to Sorensen, Apple has also hired Amazon Studios’ Carina Walker, who served as the company’s international development executive. She will serve a similar role at Apple and report to her former colleague, Morgan Wandell. Apple poached Wandell from Amazon back in October, where he served in international development, as well.

Rounding out Apple’s latest hires is Tara Pietri, who served as Amazon’s business affairs chief. Like the others, she will serve a similar role at Apple, heading the legal affairs division.

As Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix all continue to ramp up their original programming, Apple is still in the early stages of its efforts. The company has ordered a handful of series so far, including one starring Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Most recently, it was reported that Apple gave the green light to a sci-fi space drama from Ronald D. Moore, who worked on Star Trek as well as Battlestar Galactica. The series is untitled but we know a bit about the premise:

The untitled series takes place in a world in which the global space race never ended. Moore created the series and will serve as writer along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. All three will also executive produce along with Maril Davis of Moore’s Tall Ship Productions.

Apple has stayed quiet on its original content plans and hasn’t yet confirmed any of its efforts. Perhaps that will change in 2018, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

