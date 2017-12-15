Apple picks up space drama from Star Trek veteran in latest TV effort

Apple is steadily putting together a catalog of original content behind-the-scenes before it launches its own video streaming service similar to Netflix and Hulu, and the latest series to receive the green light is an unnamed sci-fi space drama.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Deadline reports (via Variety) that Ronald D. Moore, who is the showrunner for Outlander on Starz and has worked on Star Trek as well as Battlestar Galactica, will lead the project for Apple. As a bit of a space nerd, this specific show piques my interest:

The untitled series takes place in a world in which the global space race never ended. Moore created the series and will serve as writer along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. All three will also executive produce along with Maril Davis of Moore’s Tall Ship Productions.

Apple has been building out its original content team with Sony Television hires Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg leading the charge over the last several months. As part of their effort to offer original content, Apple signed a deal with Steven Spielberg for a modern Amazing Stories reboot, and Apple bought the rights to a new Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama that’s also being produced.

Apple hasn’t publicly announced any of its upcoming original content since Ehrlicht and Van Amburg joined the company earlier this year. Each new series is at very early stages of production, however, so it’s likely we’ll hear more about this effort from Apple next year with shows possibly debuting in 2019.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: