Instagram update brings option to share live videos in direct messages

Instagram has rolled out an update today to its app that brings the ability to send live videos in Direct.

The social media service shared details of the latest feature on its blog. The new feature allows users to send their own live videos, as well as ones they are watching, to others. The option to share live videos in Direct works with individuals as well as groups.

Here’s how to use the new feature:

When you’re live, just tap the Direct icon at the bottom of the screen and send your live video to friends. You’ll also have this option when going live with a friend. Once sent, the recipient will see your live video in their Direct inbox. Friends can only view your video if you’re currently live. If your live video is over, your friend will see a message saying the video has ended.

Users can also disable the option to share live videos in Direct in the Stories settings. Instagram also notes that if your account is private, only followers will be able to see your live video.

The option to share a video you’re watching works the same as sharing your own:

As a viewer, you can send a live video to a friend in Direct the same way. While watching a live video, tap the Direct icon at the bottom of the screen and choose who you want to send it to.

Other new features Instagram has recently rolled out include the ability to follow hashtags in you main feed and a ‘Archive’ and ‘Highlights’ feature for profiles.

Today’s update is rolling out to Instagram for iOS version 26 and later, a free download from the App Store.

