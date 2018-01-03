AT&T says it will start rolling out true mobile 5G by the end of 2018

AT&T today announced that it will be the “first U.S. mobile company to introduce mobile 5G service in a dozen markets by late 2018.” The carrier made the announcement in a press release, saying it worked to push for standards acceleration during 2017….

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

AT&T says that its 5G service will be based on industry standards and notes that it remains focused on the “long-term vision” of 5G, as well. AT&T hasn’t said which markets it will launch mobile 5G in during 2018 just yet, but expect the normal metropolitan areas to get it first.

3GPP, the international wireless standards body completed key elements of 5G new radio (NR) standards last month. With these specifications now available, hardware, chipset and device manufacturers can start development. This allows us to provide mobile 5G services sooner. We’re confident this latest standards milestone will allow us to bring 5G to market faster without compromising its long-term vision.

More specific information about AT&T’s “mobile 5G” remains unclear at this point. The company has been criticized by the likes of T-Mobile in the past for its inaccurate use of the 5G branding before, but this appears to be AT&T’s attempt to set the record straight.

It’s also unclear what devices will support AT&T’s mobile 5G technology, as well what sort of speeds the network will be capable of providing.

Furthermore, AT&T says it plans to rollout its faster LTE-LAA network to “at least two dozen additional” markets this year, but again, specific cities are unclear. In 2017, AT&T started rolling out its 5G Evolution network, reaching 23 major markets. In addition to the rollout of mobile 5G in 2018, AT&T also plans to bring 5G Evolution to “hundreds” of additional metro areas.

AT&T’s full press release can be read below: