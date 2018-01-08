Netgear’s Arlo Baby Camera adds HomeKit video streaming support

Fans of Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform looking for connected cameras have been faced with a limited number of supported options. Today at CES 2018, Netgear plans to add an offering of its own, announcing the delivery of HomeKit support for their Arlo Baby Smart HD Monitor Camera.

Tweetbot For iOS

Following today’s announcement, users will soon be able to say “Hey Siri, show me the nursery,” and receive a live video stream from their Arlo Camera with 2-way audio directly to the iOS Home app. Just like other HomeKit devices, after the camera is paired it will appear in the iOS Home app. Users who have an iPad or Apple TV (4th generation) connected to HomeKit will be able to access the camera’s live stream remotely.

In addition to HomeKit compatibility, the Arlo Baby Camera offers the following features:

High Definition Video: Watch your baby in clear 1080p HD video, day or night, from anywhere

Night Vision: See your baby’s every move, even in the dark.

2-Way Talk: Listen in & talk to your baby, straight from your smartphone.

Music Player: Soothe your baby to sleep each night with built-in lullabies.

Air Sensors: Monitor your nursery’s air condition, including temperature & humidity.

Multi-Colored Night Light: Provides your nursery with warm, dimmable ambient lighting.

Motion and Sound Alerts: Know when your baby is active or crying with smart alerts.

Rechargeable Battery: Monitor anywhere around your home without having to plug it in.

Accessories: Additional Arlo Baby character accessories sold separately.

The Arlo Baby Camera is available for $249.99 on Amazon. For existing customers, a firmware update with HomeKit support will automatically be installed over the air.

You can keep up with all of the news out of Las Vegas with our CES 2018 Guide.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: