First look: OWC’s new Thunderbolt 3 accessories at CES 2018 [Video]

Other World Computing has made a name for themselves among professional Mac users with their line of powerful and fast external hard drives and adapters. This year at CES, OWC is showing several new products, all featuring Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

The ThunderBay 4, ThunderBlade V4, and Envoy Pro EX Thunderbolt 3 are all new external drive systems that deliver noticeably faster performance than their predecessors, thanks to the inclusion of Thunderbolt 3.

OWC says that speeds can be up to twice as fast as before in the ThunderBay 4, and that the ThunderBladeV4 is now the fastest external drive on the market. Pricing will begin at $699 for the ThunderBay 4, $1,199 for the ThunderBladeV4, and $979 for the Envoy Pro EX Thunderbolt 3.

The company also showed off two new Thunderbolt 3-compatible display adapters, one offering DisplayPort connections and retailing for $79, and the other HDMI, for $99.

Finally, a Thunderbolt 3 docking station was displayed which also works with Windows machines, essential for users that require moving between several different computers. The docking station will retail for $299.

All of OWC’s new products will be available for purchase on the company’s website. Take a look at our video below for a closer look, and make sure to follow along with our CES 2018 Guide for all of 9to5Mac’s news out of Las Vegas.