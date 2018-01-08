CES Unveiled 2018: HomeKit accessories dominate the show floor [Video]

Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off with an event called CES Unveiled, a preview of some of the newest products that will be on display at the show. A brief walk around the booths at this year’s Unveiled revealed that accessory makers are doubling down on smart home products in 2018 – and that means new HomeKit accessories.

We’ve already seen HomeKit announcements from ConnectSense and Belkin this January, and many more are just around the corner.

Outside of the smart home space, wireless chargers, Thunderbolt storage, and of course – iPhone cases – were on display. Take a look below at our compilation of this year’s Apple accessory showings at Unveiled, and make sure to keep up with our CES 2018 Guide for all of our coverage from Las Vegas.