9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro $1,280, Logitech Wireless Keyboard $18, HomeKit Plug $20, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s non-Touch Bar 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro now $219 off: $1,280 shipped
Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $800 off: $1,999 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard back down to $18 at Best Buy
Add Insignia’s HomeKit Light Switches to your smart house for $25 shipped (Reg. $40)
Get Insignia’s HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $20 shipped (Reg. $30)
iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000
Anker celebrates CES w/ new deals from $11: PowerCore batteries, Lightning cables, more
Hyper offers 9to5 readers 20% off all USB-C hubs using code 9to5mac
HyperDrive offers 9to5 readers exclusive 20% off USB-C hubs for MacBook + more
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (multiple colors) under $200 shipped
iTunes offers 10 popular films for $20 from each decade (up to $80 value)
iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more
OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Starborn Anarkist space shooter now free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Evoland action-adventure game for iOS now down to $2 (Reg. $5)
- Deliciously Ella plant-based recipe app hits all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Belkin’s Alexa-enabled WeMo Switch Smart Plug drops to $21 Prime shipped
- Start your mornings off right: Philips Wake-up Light Alarm down to $87.50 ($25 off)
- Insignia 32-inch 720p HDTV w/ 2 HDMI inputs for just $100 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 27W USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery $18, more
- Up to 20% off gift cards from Jiffy Lube, Barnes & Noble, Cabela’s and more
- Parrot BeBop 2 Drone with Skycontroller drops to $240 for today only (Reg. $450)
- LG’s new rollable 65-inch OLED is on display at CES 2018
- Western Digital unveils ‘world’s smallest’ 256GB flash drive, wireless My Passport, more
- Klipsch set to update wireless speaker lineup w/ Alexa and Google Assistant starting this year
- Tabs launches family-focused home monitoring kit w/ parental controls, location tracking, more
- Monoprice unveils new smart home accessories, 3D Printers, and more at CES
- Motiv’s fitness tracking ring gets even smarter with Apple Health & Android support
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mafia 3 $10, Titanfall 2 $10.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Wake N Shake, Pixomatic, Remote Control, more
- Pixomatic photo editor for iOS drops to just $3 (Reg. $5)
- Corsair’s new hybrid mouse pad Qi charger powers up your iPhone wirelessly, more
- Amazon takes up to 30% off select massagers from Beurer, Brookstone, more starting at $6.50
- BlenderBottle ProStak w/ Twist n’ Lock Storage: 22-Oz. for $7.50 Prime shipped
- Today only, Amazon is discounting select Sunny Health fitness machines starting at $207
- Target Start the Year Fresh Event: up to 30% off bedding & bath items
- Take your workout to the next level with fitness supplements from $7, today only
- Jackyled 38-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Bit Tool Kit for less than $7 Prime shipped
- Amazon is offering at least 70% off top brand outerwear: Columbia, Nautica, much more
- Timbuk2 New Year, New Gear Sale up to 50% off briefcases, backpacks, MacBook bags, more
NEW PRODUCTS:
CES 2018:
- Anker brings Alexa and PowerIQ charging to any vehicle with the new Roav Viva
- iDevices Instinct in-wall switch has built-in Alexa capabilities, more
- Sennheiser unveils BeatsX competitor at CES 2018 + more headphones
- Linksys announces new Xbox WRT Gaming router, budget Velop mesh Wi-Fi options
- Kano makes CES debut with brand new STEM camera kit + more
- Mymanu’s Click+ truly wireless headphones offer live translations for up to 37 languages
- Elgato unveils the Eve Room and Button, 2 new additions to its lineup of HomeKit devices
- ECOVACS brings voice control, laser scan mapping, more to new robotic cleaners at CES
- New Tile partnerships will allow you to find your lost Bose headphones, Samsonite suitcases & more [Video]
- CES 2018: Panasonic officially announces GH5s with better low light performance
- The new Pico Eagle wearable home theater hits CES w/ Lightning OLED Microdisplays
- SOL debuts its very first over-ear Bluetooth headphones at CES + much more
- ShadeCraft showcases Sunflower, “the world’s first autonomous umbrella” at CES
- Moen now lets you take a shower with the power of your voice and Alexa
- Nordstrom x Nike Crystal Wonderland women’s collection w/ deals from $18
- Kohler unwraps gorgeous Alexa-enabled Verdera Mirror, new Konnect smart platform
- Toshiba debuts Symbio, a 6-in-1 smart home hub w/ Alexa, a 1080p camera, and more
- Get the most unique iPhone/MacBook around w/ custom ColorWare skins: exclusive 20% off
- Vobot is bringing a wake-up light with Alexa to CES 2018
- XYZ takes 3D printing to the next level at CES 2018: Pen Cool, Nano, more
- The LifeProof FRE protective case for iPhone X is now available for purchase
- Mad Catz makes triumphant return following bankruptcy w/ new wireless gaming gear
- Cubroid will introduce its new Smart Robot CURO at CES 2018 next week
- TiVo looks ahead with ‘Next-Gen Platform’ featuring cloud-based content curation
- Roku teases upcoming voice assistant and audio streaming platform ahead of CES
- Mophie intros 22000mAh powerstation AC to charge MacBooks, more on-the-go
- Netgear extends your Wi-Fi to the backyard w/ the new Orbi Outdoor Satellite
- Budget-friendly accessories to workout from home, all under $30
- Hermès has a new $68,000 foosball table, which no one probably needs
- LG details impressive 88-inch 8K OLED display ahead of CES 2018
- GE teases its CES plans with Siri-enabled smart ceiling light, wall switch and more
- Here are the newest LG Smart Speakers heading to CES next week
- Fan project adds 80 new levels to New Super Mario Bros, available now
- Review: Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is a sturdy kit and an even more solid bargain
- Suzy Snooze is an all-in-one sleep aid/monitor for babies and toddlers
- Introducing the ‘world’s smallest mobile phone’ that actually works as a backup
- Save or splurge winter fashion items with prices starting at $15
- Jerry and the gang assemble in an upcoming Seinfeld point & click adventure game