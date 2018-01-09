Hyper unveils USB-C hub w/ built-in 7.5W Qi wireless charger & stand [Video]

Hyper today unveiled its latest product during CES 2018 with the introduction of the new HyperDrive 8-in-1 USB-C Hub + 7.5W Qi Wireless Charger and iPhone Stand. As you might have guessed from the name, the accessory combines a USB-C hub for your Mac with a desktop wireless charging stand for your iPhone in a single compact package. Not only that, but it also claims to be the world’s fastest 7.5W wireless charger for iPhone allowing to charge, for example, an Phone X from empty to full in under 3 hours.

We’ve had some hands-on time with a prototype of the product (below) that is today launching as a Kickstarter campaign preview (and officially going up for preorder on January 15). Head below for a closer look:

Hands-on w/ HyperDrive 8-in-1 USB-C Hub + 7.5W Qi Wireless Charger iPhone Stand

The new HyperDrive adds 8 ports in total to your Mac via a single retractable USB-C cable built-into the hub. The ports include 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, microSD, SD, 3 x USB-A 3.1 and USB-C Power Delivery. And Hyper knows a thing or two about USB-C hubs: its last crowdfunding effort was one of the biggest in its category raising $3.1 million for the HyperDrive USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro.

As for the built-in wireless charging stand, it supports all 4 Qi wireless charging standards (7.5W, 5W, 10W and 15W) for iPhones and other devices. Hyper notes that its charger will be the fastest available for iPhone when it launches, with early tests showing it beats out the competition by charging an iPhone X from empty to full in under 3 hours (2h58m).

Compare that to some of the other popular options on the market including Mophie at 3h21m and Belkin at 3h33m. Some of this is accomplished by the HyperDrive power efficient low operating temperature that keeps iPhone below the 36.5ºC/97.7ºF temperature requirement for 7.5W charging.

The stand also has 3 wireless charging coils opposed to one in most other devices, which means you’ll be able to charge in any position when the phone is flat, standing up, or in landscape or portrait modes. And perhaps most notably, for iPhone X users that means the device can be propped up for hands-free use of Face ID at your desk while charging. You’ll also find a digital LCD built into the stand that displays wireless charging voltage and current. And all of this comes in a super compact form factor that measures 5.1″ x 3.7″ x 1″ / 130 x 94 x 25.8 mm and weighs 7.2 oz.

Hyper will begin accepting preorders through its Kickstarter campaign on Jan 15 and expects to ship the first orders to customers by March. Preorders will be available for a $69 early bird price (more than 50% off the eventual $149 retail price).

You can also get 20% off all Hyper’s other USB-C hubs with coupon code “9to5mac” for a limited time until Jan 14.