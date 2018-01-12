Apple hypes iPhone X Portrait Lighting photography in ‘A New Light’ ad

Apple is promoting the iPhone X’s Portrait Lighting photography features in its latest 30+ second ad spot released today. The clip includes examples of each Portrait Mode lighting effect in action with tons of examples of Portrait Mode shots from the iPhone X.

Portrait Mode uses depth to create a blurred background effect on shots without requiring big lenses, and the newly added Portrait Mode lighting effects are exclusive to the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Only the iPhone X can shoot Portrait Mode shots using the selfie camera, however, as it has a front-facing depth sensor not present on other iPhones.

Inspired by extensive research into the art and science of portraiture, all-new Portrait Lighting uses sophisticated algorithms to calculate how your facial features interact with light. Then it uses that data to create stunning lighting effects.

Check out the latest clip below: