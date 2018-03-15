Google Maps adds ‘wheelchair accessible’ routes’ for improved mobility [Video]

Few will argue if you tell them Google Maps is the best navigation service, and it’s continually getting better all the time. Today, Google is bringing a new feature to Maps to improve its functionality for wheelchair users.

While Google Maps can easily give users directions to get around town, it hasn’t always been that great at identifying if those routes are wheelchair-accessible. Starting today in select cities, Google Maps can use a filter to look for routes that are wheelchair-accessible.

For now, this feature is limited to London, New York, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney, but Google is working with transit agencies and taking advantage of user input to add this information in other areas.

Google points out that these new routes will be most useful to those in a wheelchair, but users on crutches or those with children in a stroller could also find the feature very handy.