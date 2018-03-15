Korean report says Samsung working on true Face ID competitor for Galaxy S10

Samsung launched a smartphone with face-recognition ahead of Apple, but its efforts to date have been far from impressive as they are only 2D. Even the latest Samsung iteration can be fooled by both photos and videos, but that may be set to change …

A Korean report (via the Korea Herald) says that Samsung has some suppliers working on a 3D system which may offer similar levels of security to Apple’s Face ID.

Israeli startup Mantis Vision is reportedly working on developing 3-D sensing camera solutions for Samsung Electronics’ next-generation Galaxy S smartphones, tentatively called the Galaxy S10, according to news reports on March 15. Korean news outlet The Bell reported that the Israeli startup is collaborating with camera module firm Namuga to integrate the 3-D sensing software in a camera module.

Namuga supplies 3D modules for Intel realSense cameras, used in laptops and tablets from companies like ASUS, HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer.

Samsung went with a low-tech 2D approach so that it could pick up accolades for being first to market, even though the system was so flawed the company wouldn’t allow it to be used for secure applications like payment. Apple, in contrast, waited until the technology was ready to provide greater security than Touch ID.

While 3D scanning is dramatically more secure than 2D scanning, Face ID still isn’t perfect. As Apple warned at launch, it can be fooled by twins and sometimes by other close family members.

Graphic: wccftech.com

