Apple shares fun ‘Unlock’ iPhone X ad showcasing the convenience of Face ID

Apple’s Face ID unlocking feature on the iPhone X is a joy to use. It almost feels like there’s no passcode to your phone as it’s such a seamless experience. A new ad released by the company takes this to a literal extreme.

The ad starts with a student unlocking their iPhone X with Face ID. But then she proceeds to unlock every locker as she walks down the hallway by simply looking at it, the core argument for Face ID over Touch ID. However, this extends further as the girl continues to unlock doors, opens drawers, and even the gymnasium’s supply garage.

The ad has a pretty surprising, and fun ending. But we’ll let you watch the ad to see that (no spoilers!).

The full ad can be viewed below: