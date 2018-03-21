Chase Mobile updated with iPhone X optimization & more

Even though the iPhone X has been available for several months now, there are still a slew of notable apps waiting on optimization for the device’s 5.8-inch OLED display. Today, however, Chase has finally updated its iOS app with iPhone X support…

Chase doesn’t explicitly mention iPhone X optimization in the update’s changelog, but the app now takes full advantage of the larger display wrapping around the notch cutout at the top, as seen in the screenshots above.

Elsewhere, today’s update to the Chase app on iOS brings a new Profile & Settings interface, better support for Chase credit card payments, and more. Here’s the full changelog:

New ‘Profile & Settings’ screen makes it easier to access alerts, messages, documents & settings.

Conveniently set up and manage automatic payments for Chase credit cards.

Add pay-from accounts from other banks to pay your Chase credit card bill.

Eligible customers can add their accounts from other banks, and use them to transfer money to and from their Chase accounts.

The Chase app is available for free on the App Store. While there are still other apps we’re waiting to add iPhone X support (Inbox), it’s nice to see Chase finally do its part.

