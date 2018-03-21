For the first time ever, YouTube has become the top grossing app on the App Store

On Tuesday, YouTube became the top grossing app on the App Store for the first time in the app’s history. The app had previously hit number 3 in the charts, but has never become the top grossing app on iOS.

According to data from Sensor Tower (via TechCrunch), YouTube has become the number one top grossing app on the iOS App Store as of yesterday. The app has been slowly making its way up the charts over the past few years, but what really pushed it to the top is the platform’s YouTube Red video subscription. In fact, a month after YouTube Red launched in 2015, the YouTube client for iOS jumped to number 6 in the top grossing list.

Aside from YouTube Red, YouTube’s revenue growth also comes from the rise of cord-cutting and its YouTube TV service, the return of unlimited mobile data, the push for live streaming from creators, and much more.

Unfortunately, the top grossing charts portion of the iOS App Store was removed with the introduction of iOS 11, however, companies such as Sensor Tower claim to still have access to this data.

