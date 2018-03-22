9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Logitech Sale, MacBook Pros from $1,050, Amazon Alexa Devices 30% off, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon Logitech Mac/PC Accessory sale from $13: keyboards, mice, speakers, more
Best Buy unveils new 3-day sale: MacBook Pros from $1,050, Chromebooks, TVs, much more
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro is ideal for Adobe, Logic, more: $2,000 (Reg. $2,399)
Amazon takes up to 30% off select Alexa devices: Echo Plus $120, Spot $104, more
Save up to $300 on Apple’s current-gen. iMacs at Best Buy and B&H
Take 25% off a new Apple Watch band from Clockwork Synergy
Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $179 at Best Buy, open-box models start at $161
Take $100 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi at Best Buy
Load up your iTunes balance w/ a $50 gift card for $42.50 email delivered
Anker’s latest Amazon deals includes a $12 car charger, Bluetooth speakers, more from $10
Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99
Tweetbot for Mac goes 50% off as Twitter shuts down official desktop app: $5 (Reg. $10)
- First Strike Final Hour’s RTS sci-fi battles now matching low at $2 (Reg. $4)
- Infinity Blade trilogy gets massive discounts today on iOS: $1 ea. (Reg. up to $7)
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 for iOS gets massive price drop today: $1 (Reg. $25)
- iMPC Pro 2 audio workstation for iOS hits lowest price ever: $12 (Reg. $25)
- The Witness & its gorgeous puzzle gameplay gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
Want to build a gaming PC for under $1,000? Here’s how we did it [Video]
Review: The iPhone-enabled VAVA Dash Cam packs robust features into a sleek form-factor
MORE NEW DEALS:
Put 1TB of SanDisk SSD storage in your Mac for $220 shipped via Best Buy
- NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender drops to $30 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Logitech Harmony Ultimate Remote + Hub w/ Alexa now $140 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Carry your MacBook, iPad or Chromebook in Belkin’s sleeve for $11 Prime shipped
- JOMASHOP Spring Sale offers up to 75% off Tissot, Michael Kors, Coach & more
- These wireless in-ears have a 15-hour battery, built-in sub, more for $90 (Reg. $145)
- Score Yi’s 4K Action Camera at a new Amazon low for $132 shipped (Reg. $170)
- Dell Urban 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack is lightweight, functional & $25 shipped (Reg. $35)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever BoostCube Qi Wireless Charging Pad $13, more
- Get some free money w/ discounted gift cards, up to 20% off Old Navy, Airbnb, Cabela’s, more
- Jump on the Philips OneBlade Razor system w/ 2 replacement heads: $27 (Reg. up to $40)
- Best Buy discounts lineup of HDHomeRun HDTV Tuners starting at $110
- Light the way in the middle of the night w/ Vansky’s $14 motion-activated lightstrip
- The Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV has a budget-friendly price of $300 (Reg. $400)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 from $16, Mega Man Legacy $11, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: F1 2016, Week Calendar, more
- Runtastic Road Bike GPS PRO gets rare price drop on iOS: FREE for limited time (Reg. $4+)
- LEGO debuts 230-piece Tron Legacy kit with 2 Light Cycles and 3 all-new minifigures
- Amazon 1-day sunglasses sale 40% off: William Painter Wayfarers $100 (Reg. $165), more
- Atari’s new home console gets an official name and a 2018 pre-order window
- Backcountry cuts 20% off any one full-priced item: Patagonia, North Face, Marmot & more
- Banana Republic knocks up to 40% off closet favorites: jeans, shirts, shoes from $5
- Dockers Real Guys, Real Comfort Sale: khakis & shirts from $13
Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
adidas Originals introduces new throwback cases for iPhone 7/8/Plus and X
Vintage design and high-end components highlight the new Timmerman Scrambler eBike
Nordstrom launches a 200-item home collection in partnership w/ Anthropologie
- You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag
- Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more
- Review: Is the massive KORG Gadget library of instruments for Mac worth the heavy price tag?
- Five unique items under $15 for your home office
- Here are the five top style trends you need for under $100
- HTC opens up pre-orders for Vive Pro w/ higher resolution screens, built-in headphones, mor
- Pad & Quill debuts leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off
- Under Armour launches Hovr, a smart running shoe to track runs, pace, more
- Casio is bringing back its iconic 1980s Gaming Calculator later this month
- Pottery Barn launches decor line with Lilly Pulitzer for a bright & beachy home
- Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today
- Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone
- Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations
- Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
- SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
- Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking
- The new Shadow of the Tomb Raider leaks ahead of tomorrow’s big announcement
- Organize your cables, chargers & Apple Pencil w/ Pad & Quill’s new TechFolio, now $10 off
- Fitbit unveils the $100 Ace fitness tracker, its first wearable designed for kids
- SteelSeries unveils “the first high-res certified audio systems for gaming”
- Joanna Gaines new spring line for Target was just released with prices starting at $3
- Garmin unveils Tactix Charlie smartwatch w/ 12-day battery, location tracking, more
- Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased
- ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control
- Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor
- Amazon wants you to use Alexa at work: imagining an Echo-focused office space
- Amazon’s new ceramic line Dorotea is perfect for spring and has prices starting at $40
- Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online