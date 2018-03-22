HQ Trivia app update adds native full-screen iPad layout

HQ Trivia continues to go from strength to strength bringing in hundreds of thousands of players every single day. They have started doing winner-takes-all special games on Sundays with even bigger jackpots too. Today, they pushed an update to their game in the App Store to bring a native layout for iPad players. Previously, iPad HQ players were resigned to using the iPhone app in 2x blown up mode.

The iPad UI isn’t that different from the iPhone presentation, it really is just a blown up interface, but it’s very much welcomed. Anything is better than the 2x iPhone compatibility mode. Text is sharper and more readable, buttons are well proportioned and easier to press, and there are no black borders in sight.

The app continues to support portrait mode only. It’s consistent with iPhone, but as iPad usage is more ambivalent to orientation (and arguably the larger Pros skew more towards landscape use cases) it would be nice if they add a landscape layout in future.

The app does not support Split View multitasking either. This could be seen as an anti-cheating measure I guess, although you can still show a Slideover floating app window anyway.

Nevertheless, it’s nice to at least see some iPad love from the HQ developers.

