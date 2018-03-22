Satechi releases new aluminum USB-C hub with dual video output, Gigabit Ethernet, more

Satechi has today released its latest USB-C hub, the Aluminum Type-C Multimedia Adapter. Packing in almost every I/O you could need, the new adapter even includes Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, mini DisplayPort, and more.

AirPods

Satechi has offered some solid USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 hub options for a while, but this latest offering looks to bring the widest I/O array to its lineup yet.

Specs

3 x USB 3.0 ports

1 x HDMI (supports 4K at 30Hz)

1 x mini DisplayPort (supports 4K at 30Hz)

Gigabit Ethernet

microSD and SD card slot

USB-C PD with power delivery up to 49W

Aluminum construction

Particularly handy for MacBook owners, this adapter will allow output to two displays (one via HDMI and one via Mini DisplayPort).

While it would have been nice to see a higher power delivery than 49W here, you’ll still be able to charge 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros, it will just take a bit longer compared to using the standard Apple power adapters. And this will charge MacBooks at full speed, no problem.

The Aluminum Type-C Multimedia Adapter is available now in silver or space gray for $99. You can find it on Amazon or direct from Satechi.

The company also offers a range of other USB-C hubs and adapters starting from $45.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: