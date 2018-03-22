Making of Apple’s Spike Jonze-directed HomePod ad detailed in behind-the-scenes video

Earlier this month, Apple began airing a new HomePod ad directed by filmmaker Spike Jonze and featuring dancer FKA Twigs. Today, AdWeek shares an interesting look at the behind-the-scenes work that went into making the ad.

The four-minute film titled “Welcome Home” begins with FKA Twigs arriving home after a stressful day and playing music on a HomePod, a slow start that quickly builds into a lively ad filled with color and dancing. The seven-minute behind-the-scenes video, directed by Danilo Parra, breaks down how the ad came together and shows footage from rehearsals and a look at how the film’s set was put together.

Coincidentally, we learn that dancer FKA Twigs auditioned for the role in the ad through a FaceTime call with Spike Jonze. We also get a first-hand look at how heavily the film favored practical effects over CGI. Rather than rendering the elaborate color-striped rooms seen throughout the ad, most of the set was built by hand.

Set to the new Anderson .Paak’s song ‘Til It’s Over,’ Jonze’s HomePod ad isn’t the first TV spot to promote Apple’s new speaker. In January, Apple shared four, 15-second videos showing simply the word “HomePod” manipulated by music and clever visual effects.

The full behind-the-scenes video is incredibly fascinating and worth a watch no matter if you have an interest in post-production or not. Check it out over on AdWeek.

