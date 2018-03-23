Apple submits new accessibility emoji to Unicode Consortium, includes prosthetic limbs, guide dogs, more

Apple has today proposed a new set of emoji to the Unicode Consortium that focuses on accessibility. The new set includes at least nine new emoji.

AirPods

As reported by Emojipedia in a blog post:

New emojis proposed include a guide dog, hearing aid, prosthetic limbs, as well as people using canes and different types of wheelchairs.

Emojipedia notes the opening remarks of Apple’s submission:

Apple is requesting the addition of emoji to better represent individuals with disabilities. Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities.

Furthermore, Apple says this is just “an initial starting point,” as the company is partnering with the American Council of the Blind, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and the National Association of the Deaf.

Check out the full post from Emojipedia for more details on these potential new emoji.

In related emoji news, we got a look last month at the 100+ new emoji that will be coming to Apple devices later this year, while Apple also cracked down on how developers can use emoji in apps.

Meanwhile, iOS 11.3 will bring four new Animoji characters to the iPhone X, the software is expected to be released to the public soon.

