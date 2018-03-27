GarageBand adds TrueDepth facial control for sound effects as Clips gains new Pixar scenes & more

Apple today has pushed updates to both Clips and GarageBand on iOS. The updates include new TrueDepth features, a variety of new content, and more. For GarageBand, the update brings the app to version 2.3.3, while Clips is now at version 2.0.3…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

First off, Clips now supports two new Selfie Scenes inspired by the Pixar films Finding Dory and Monsters Inc., as well as nine new animated stickers. Apple has also designed nine new posters that allow you to create animated title cards, including education-focused blackboard and chalkboard designs.

Elsewhere, the update brings four new Live Title styles with new fonts, colors, and layouts. There are also new animated labels with vibrant colors and editable text:

Here’s Apple’s full change log for today’s update:

Four additional Live Title styles featuring new fonts, colors, and layouts

Four new animated labels with vibrant colors and editable text

Nine new animated stickers including hand-drawn arrows, scribbles, circles, and underlining

Eleven new Apple-designed posters for creating animated title cards, including education-themed blackboard and notebook designs

Two new Selfie Scenes on iPhone X from Disney•Pixar that put you in the “Finding Dory” reef and on the Scare Floor from “Monsters, Inc.”

Drop shadows have been added to some labels to improve visibility against light backgrounds

Fixes an issue that could prevent photos stored in iCloud

Photo Library from displaying correctly in Clips projects

Improved stability when deleting projects

GarageBand is also seeing its fair share of enhancements with today’s update. Most notably, you can now use facial expressions on the iPhone X for “hands-free control” over musical effects. Apple says this includes things such as guitar wah and synth parameters.

Continuing with today’s education theme, the update also includes a now “Toy Box” sound pack with educational sounds such as animals, vehicles, and counting to ten in different languages.

Here’s the full change log for today’s GarageBand update:

New downloadable “Toy Box” sound pack with free educational sound effects, including animals, vehicles, and counting to ten in different languages

Use facial expressions and the TrueDepth camera for hands-free control over musical effects like guitar wah and synth parameters*

Adds Modern Wah guitar stompbox effect Provides stability improvements and bug fixes

GarageBand and Clips are both available on the App Store for free.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: