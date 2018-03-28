Win a HomeKit bundle from FIBARO & 9to5Mac [Giveaway]

To celebrate the launch of our new Homekit Weekly series, we’ve teamed up with FIBARO to give away a HomeKit bundle to turn your house into a Siri-controlled smart home. HomeKit Weekly is a new series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

Our giveaway bundle includes The Button, the company’s new HomeKit-compatible micro-sized hardware switch that goes up for preorder in the US this week. Check out FIBARO’s newest HomeKit line up and the four products we’ve packaged (a total value of $250+ USD) to give you the ultimate HomeKit experience below:

The Button [Amazon] $59.99| This micro-sized, assignable HomeKit button allows you to control various devices and run scenes. Think of it like a physical hardware switch for anything you have set up in HomeKit. It can recognize up to three actions: with one click, two clicks or by holding the button down, and has an audible beep to confirm the action. The Button can be conveniently mounted in any position on any surface throughout your home and will be released initially in white, black and red (pictured below) with other options coming in the following months.

Flood Sensor [Amazon/Apple] $69.95 | The HomeKit-enabled FIBARO Flood Sensor system is both a water and temperature sensor that will immediately inform you about any detected leaks or attempts at tampering by sending a notification to your iPhone. It also includes a built-in sound alarm and light indicator, and systems with electrovalves can automatically shut off your water supply when a leak is detected. It’s not just for safety, however, you can use it to get an accurate temperature reading from Siri for the room you’ve placed it in, and sync it to in-floor heating systems and more. With the temperature sensor, you could use Siri, HomeKit or FIBARO’s mobile apps to trigger other accessories and Scenes based on the temperature of a specific room.

Motion Sensor [Amazon] $69.99 | Just under two inches in diameter, this wireless motion detector comes with a ‘smart bracket’ that can be attached just about anywhere. It assesses temperature and light levels, offering a complete motion detection solution with color to indicate temperature change. You can turn off the visual LED indicator or change its color. And you can adjust the sensitivity of the Motion Sensor including a ‘detection blind time’ feature that allows you to control the frequency of detections. A built-in accelerometer detects change in location or any attempts at tampering to the device itself. In addition to security, you can use the the Motion Sensor to trigger other HomeKit scenes based on temperature or light level. For example, depending on the light level when motion is triggered you can set a light to go on at different brightness levels.

Door/Window Sensor [Amazon] $59.99 | The FIBARO Door/Window sensor combines four elements – a contact sensor, tamper protection, temperature sensor, and the ability to use it as a controller of sorts to activate HomeKit scenes and other products. In addition to using it for safety, for example, the door sensor can be used to activate a scene when you enter your front door or another room (and that includes based on temperature with a built-in temperature sensor). It’s available in white to match and blend-in with most window and door frames.