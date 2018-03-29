9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5″ iPad Pro $160 off, SanDisk 32GB Lightning Drive $35, Life is Strange iOS FREE, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save over $160 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB

SanDisk iXpand 32GB USB and Lightning Flash Drive $35 shipped (Reg. up to $55)

Square Enix’s Life is Strange on iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lara Croft/Hitman GO, Table Tennis Touch, more

Grab Apple HomePod in white today for $330 shipped (Reg. $349)

iTunes movie bundle sale from $10: Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Hobbit, much more

This week’s iTunes $1 HD movie rental is The Foreigner (Reg. $5+)

Hitman Sniper goes FREE for the very first time today on iOS (Reg. up to $2)

Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun

MORE NEW DEALS:

Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more

Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more

Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart