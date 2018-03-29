9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5″ iPad Pro $160 off, SanDisk 32GB Lightning Drive $35, Life is Strange iOS FREE, more

- Mar. 29th 2018 9:30 am PT

View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save over $160 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB

SanDisk iXpand 32GB USB and Lightning Flash Drive $35 shipped (Reg. up to $55)

Square Enix’s Life is Strange on iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lara Croft/Hitman GO, Table Tennis Touch, more

How to pre-order Apple’s latest iPad: $25 Best Buy gift card offer, tax benefits, more

Grab Apple HomePod in white today for $330 shipped (Reg. $349)

iTunes movie bundle sale from $10: Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Hobbit, much more

This week’s iTunes $1 HD movie rental is The Foreigner (Reg. $5+)

Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more

Hitman Sniper goes FREE for the very first time today on iOS (Reg. up to $2)

  • Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 for iOS hits lowest price this year at just $1 (Reg $4)
  • 2Do productivity app for Mac now matching all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)
  • Moog iOS apps get deep price drops today: Animoog $2, Filtatron $2, Model 15 $15, more 

Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set

Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun

MORE NEW DEALS:

Today only, pick up Schlage locks from $32 at Home Depot: Camelot Connect $179, more

Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more

Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more

Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart

Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”

