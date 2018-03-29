Large Sport Loop now available for 42mm Apple Watch, but only in one color for now

Similar to the Leather Loops, Apple is starting to roll out a larger variation of its Sport Loop band for Apple Watch. The larger size is only available for 42mm Watches, and is currently limited to the black color variation.

Apple states that the larger variation suits wrist sizes between “170–245mm,” while the regular suits 145–220mm wrists. While this isn’t out of the ordinary for Apple, as it offers larger variations of the Leather Loops, Sport Bands, and Link Bracelets, it will allow a small subset of customers the option to buy a Sport Loop, who otherwise would not be able to due to the sizing issue.

While having larger variations is nice, I’d like to see Apple create small versions of its bands for those with small wrists, but prefer the 42mm Watch.

The Sport Loops have been a fan favorite in the Apple Watch community, known for its versatility and comfort over long periods of time.

Apple recently announced a slew of new bands, making them available alongside the company’s education event on Tuesday. Did you pick up any new bands? Let us know in the comments below!

