Large Sport Loop now available for 42mm Apple Watch, but only in one color for now

- Mar. 29th 2018 12:32 pm PT

View Comments

Similar to the Leather Loops, Apple is starting to roll out a larger variation of its Sport Loop band for Apple Watch. The larger size is only available for 42mm Watches, and is currently limited to the black color variation.

Apple states that the larger variation suits wrist sizes between “170–245mm,” while the regular suits 145–220mm wrists. While this isn’t out of the ordinary for Apple, as it offers larger variations of the Leather Loops, Sport Bands, and Link Bracelets, it will allow a small subset of customers the option to buy a Sport Loop, who otherwise would not be able to due to the sizing issue.

While having larger variations is nice, I’d like to see Apple create small versions of its bands for those with small wrists, but prefer the 42mm Watch.

The Sport Loops have been a fan favorite in the Apple Watch community, known for its versatility and comfort over long periods of time.

Apple recently announced a slew of new bands, making them available alongside the company’s education event on Tuesday. Did you pick up any new bands? Let us know in the comments below!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected
Apple Watch bands

Apple Watch bands

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.