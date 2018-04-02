Stereo HomePod reference makes its way back into iOS 11.4 beta [U]

UPDATE: It also looks like Apple is adding support for AirPlay 2 in this beta as tvOS 11.4 references the feature.

While betas often add and remove features as they go, Apple has reintroduced HomePod stereo pairing in the latest iOS 11.4 beta.

However, this feature (as it was before) requires the HomePod software to be on the latest beta, which is currently unavailable. Attempting to create a stereo pair will prompt that “a HomePod software update is required to complete stereo pair setup.”

This is nothing new as users got the same alert when attempting to create a stereo pair in early iOS 11.3 betas. Hopefully, if Apple plans to launch this feature alongside iOS 11.4, the company will roll out a HomePod beta to developers.

iOS 11.4 is set to debut in June, which gives Apple at least two months to test and possibly remove the feature entirely.

HomePod is Apple’s effort to “reinvent home music" and features a 7 tweeter array, a 4-inch woofer and is powered by Apple’s A8 chip. The device acts as a standalone way for users to interact with Siri, play music, and more.
