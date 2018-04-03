9to5Toys Lunch Break: iTunes Movie Sale $5, Star Wars Jedi AR Kit $150, MacBook Backpack $18, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

iTunes has a new $5 movie sale packed w/ action, comedy, drama and more

Master the force w/ Lenovo’s Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR kit at $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

MacBook Backpack with USB a port to charge on the go for just $18 (Reg. $30)

Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors

Amazon has Apple’s official leather iPhone X cases from $34 in various colors

Square Enix’s Life is Strange on iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $3)

Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]

Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nest’s new Hello Smart Video Doorbell returns to $183 shipped (Reg. $229)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta

JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now

Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button

The best spring kicks for men and women under $60