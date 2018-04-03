Apple talks gender pay gap in the U.K., says men are paid more than women in the country

Apple is pretty vocal about its stance on equality, often noting that everyone that works for Apple deserves equal pay, regardless of race or gender.

However, that belief doesn’t always translate to reality. Reuters reports that male Apple employees in the U.K. get paid 5 percent more than women on average. It does say that the median pay for women was 2 percent higher than men, though.

This information comes out a day after a deadline in Britain, which required companies to report their gender pay gaps. Apple says that the gap is due to more male engineers in top-tier positions than women, which leads to higher pay, raises, and stock.

The company says that 30 percent of its workforce in the U.K. are represented by women, 2 percent higher than what it was back in 2014.

Apple currently employs over 6,000 employees in the U.K., which includes engineers, support, and retail staff. The company says it will be taking multiple steps to help close the gap. One measure includes asking employees about their salary history, which will begin this year.

